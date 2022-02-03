Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 5,860 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 34.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Itron by 34.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

ITRI opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.67 and a beta of 1.21. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

