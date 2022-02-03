Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,220 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

