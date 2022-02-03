Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $275,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

