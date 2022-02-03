Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

