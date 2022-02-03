Barclays Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 804

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 825 ($11.09) to GBX 804 ($10.81) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHNX. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.62) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.69) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 774.50 ($10.41).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 669.40 ($9.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 659.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 657.76. The company has a market cap of £6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.28).

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,207.58).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.