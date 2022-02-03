Barclays PLC Buys 3,396 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of ScanSource worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 146.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $823.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

