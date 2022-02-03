Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

