Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 765 ($10.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.09) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 792.86 ($10.66).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 794.80 ($10.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 767.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 727.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -20.81. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 604.40 ($8.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($11.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.07), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($432,895.42).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

