Barclays Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.22 ($85.64).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €27.77 ($31.20) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €27.52 ($30.92) and a 1-year high of €101.50 ($114.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €32.12 and its 200 day moving average is €39.86. The company has a market cap of $948.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.