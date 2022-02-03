Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.80-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55-19.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.47 billion.

BDX stock traded up $12.78 on Thursday, hitting $269.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,319. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $268.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.86.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

