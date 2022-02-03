Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,492. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

