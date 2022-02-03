Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 40.6% in January

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

