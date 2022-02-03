Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 40.6% in January

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
