Bella Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.83 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and $11.83 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

