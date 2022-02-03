Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 279.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABSI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Absci alerts:

ABSI opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.