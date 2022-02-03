Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.55).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 330.80 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 300.16 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.31). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.60. The stock has a market cap of £849.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,036.03). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,226.94).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

