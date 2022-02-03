Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,628,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYOC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Beyond Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

