BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $82.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.00 million. BGSF posted sales of $69.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BGSF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

