Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $417.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.26. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.56.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.