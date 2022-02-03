BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,906,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $67.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

