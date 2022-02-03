Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Up 47.9% in January

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

