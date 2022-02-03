bitCNY (BITCNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $290,871.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $290,871.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.41 or 0.07199150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.94 or 0.99810309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054286 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

