BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:BCAT opened at $18.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

