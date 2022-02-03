BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $14.17 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

