BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 369,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,821. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

