BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BTZ opened at $13.79 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

