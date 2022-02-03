BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,338. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.