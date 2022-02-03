BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,085 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $125,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $107.46 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

