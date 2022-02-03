BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,397,927 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.24% of American Well worth $115,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 243.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in American Well by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Well by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 547,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.47 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

