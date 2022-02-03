BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $16.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

