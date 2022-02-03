BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years.

NYSE MVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 57,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $17.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

