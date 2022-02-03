BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 69,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,588. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

