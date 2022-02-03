Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of BCX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.