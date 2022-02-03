BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by 142.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
NYSE BST opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.16.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
