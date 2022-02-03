BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by 142.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NYSE BST opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

