BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) versus CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Financial Review

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackSky Technology and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 0 1 1 0 2.50

CalAmp has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.76%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A CalAmp $308.59 million 0.68 -$56.31 million ($0.79) -7.43

BlackSky Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% CalAmp -8.90% -1.58% -0.34%

Summary

CalAmp beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

