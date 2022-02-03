Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BE opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bloom Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Bloom Energy worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

