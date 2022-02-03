Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.95 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

