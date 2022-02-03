Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,839,000 after buying an additional 420,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in STERIS by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,635,000 after purchasing an additional 377,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.