Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 32.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 14.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GME opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

