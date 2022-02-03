Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,174 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $72.32 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

