Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

