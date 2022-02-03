BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Up 0.7%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.38 and last traded at C$19.38. Approximately 149,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 277,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.67.

