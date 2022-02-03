BMO Capital Markets Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$60.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$54.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.73. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$56.25. The stock has a market cap of C$37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.