Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Purchased by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the quarter. Bogota Financial makes up 4.0% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 8.14% of Bogota Financial worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bogota Financial Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

