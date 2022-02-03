Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.01. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bogota Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bogota Financial worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.