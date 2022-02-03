BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $431.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,154,205 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 158,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.41. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

