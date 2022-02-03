Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

