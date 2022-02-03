Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. 49,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,333. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

