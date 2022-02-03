Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in January

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.16. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

