Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.91. 2,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 150,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxed stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

