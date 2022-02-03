Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,537 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,259 shares of company stock worth $4,657,494. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $378.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

